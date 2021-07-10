Bonjour! Bonjour!

Here I am, doing what I often do in Paris in the summer: drinking a rosé piscine (pee-seen), once a great marketing campaign, soon after a trend. Rosé piscine, or swimming pool rosé – it sounds more glam in French – is rosé wine over ice. It’s a combo that might have seemed sacrilegious a while ago (and still might to some), but which is now served all over town.