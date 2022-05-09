I wrote this story about my mother in September, 2019 for The New York Times Magazine and and I hinted at it when I sent out Friday's newsletter with muffins for Mother's Day. But today, when we're all thinking about our moms, I thought I'd send this to you. The recipe was my mom's best - and only - recipe. She wasn't a cook. But she was so much else. Sending love to all - xoxoDorie

Hello! Hello!

A few years ago, I got an email from the cookbook site Eat Your Books, saying that it had indexed more than 3,000 of my recipes. I had no idea I’d published so many. My husband’s quick comeback: “I had no idea I’d eaten so many.”

My recipes are gathered from places too wide to corral. No trip is a success for me unless I return with a recipe or an idea for one. Somewhere in a notebook I started in the 1970s, there are instructions for a Burgundian chocolate cake I had at an inn near the cloisters in Cluny. I’ve never been able to make it work, but I remember how pleased I was that the chef wrote…