Mother’s Day is a tough one. If we’re doing things right then, as my mom used to say, “every day is Mother’s Day.” And if every day is Mother’s Day, how can we possibly make this day special? My answer: Make it really special by making it really simple – bake something for mom.

Baking bundles together everything that a gift should be. It’s thoughtful. It’s generous. It’s unnecessary – such a good quality in a gift. It’s pleasurable. It’s delicious. And it’s singular – since you made it, there’s nothing else like it.

This year, I get to spend Mother’s Day with my son, daughter-in-law and two granddaughters - Gemma, who’s 21 months old, and her new sister, VV, who was born April 20. I’ll be baking Grain and Seed Muffins from BAKING WITH DORIE. It’s not the most glamorous recipe in my repertoire, but everyone loves them. They’re good just out of the oven or as a snack later in the day, they take to being smeared with sexier ingredients like butter, cream cheese, goat cheese, c…