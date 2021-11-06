Hello! Hello!

I hope you got a moment to read about the photographer Mark Weinberg on Tuesday. I loved having the chance to hear him recap the shoot for BAKING WITH DORIE and, best of all, to go behind the scenes and find out about the challenges he faced making some of the images. Also, to learn which images he liked most and why. It’s fascinating to know what he’s looking for and how he works to get “the shot”.

Today, Mark gives us tips for getting "the shot" on our phones. Read through and then play around - I hope you learn as much as I did! Mark has graciously agreed to answer our questions in the comments, and you're welcome to share any before-and-after images by email (xoxodorie@gmail.com) or on Instagram or Facebook by using the hashtag #bakingwithdorie. Me, I’m off to follow his advice and turn on the grid on my phone’s camera.

Have a great weekend. I’ll see you back here on Tuesday, when I’ll be talking – and recipe-ing – Thanksgiving.

And speaking of Thanksgiving, don’t miss T…