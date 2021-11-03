Hello! Hello!

If you're just coming in, welcome. Part 1 of this series was all about recipe testing - how I work with my long-time tester Mary Dodd and also her tips for home cooks. Today, we're talking about food photography and Mark Weinberg, who shot the images for my latest book, BAKING WITH DORIE. These images were described by Eater as "unrelentingly gorgeous" - and no, it doesn't get better than that. But first, a bit of history ...

IN THE WAY BACK

Thirty years ago, when my first book was published, I remember turning in my manuscript, clearing my desk (most of which was taken up by a word processor as big as a prize-winning pumpkin) and thinking that I could take a breather. Before I could even telephone my editor – no email or texts back then – she called me to say, “Now the work begins!”

In those days, that “work” was editing, reading and correcting proofs and then going to a cover shoot – if the publishing house’s committee decided that there should be an image on the cover. I …