Hello! Hello!

This is the year that I’m letting go. Next week, when my family and I sit down out for Thanksgiving dinner – a meal we’ll share with friends, as we had for years in the Before Times – someone else will be bringing the pumpkin and pecan pies. Me? I’m coming with an Apple Galette and a Cocoa-Cranberry Linzer Tart, both recipes from BAKING WITH DORIE. Neither is truly traditional, but neither is really rogue.

ABOUT THE APPLE GALETTE

Galette is the French word for what the Italians might call a crostata and what many of us might think of as a rustic tart. Mostly I think of it as easy and naturally beautiful. It’s dough rolled into a circle with fruit piled on, but not all the way to the edges – the bare edges are folded up against the fruit, inevitably pleating and ruffling all around. A galette is the perfect “pie” for first-timers because it’s not fitted into a pie pan and there’s no reason to be exact. In fact, there’s every reason not to be: It’s meant to look higgledy-pigg…