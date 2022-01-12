Bonjour! Bonjour!

When Michael and I moved to Paris as part-timers 25 years ago, we settled in Saint Germain des Pres and never left. Early on, I dubbed our neighborhood "Sugar Plum Central" because there were so many great patisseries within an easy walk of our apartment. Today, there are even more. And there's a Fou de Patisserie boutique that features a selection of pastries from several different shops, most of them not nearby, so the choices are multiplied.

Recently, my friend Meg Zimbeck, founder of Paris by Mouth, strolled our neighborhood and returned to share these treasures. She also took these wonderful pictures.

While I wish there were a way to truly share these little gems with you, I hope that seeing them and reading about them will make you almost as happy as you'd be if we were tasting them together.

I'll be back on Friday - hope you'll be too. In the meantime, sweet dreams.