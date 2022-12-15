Hello! Hello!

I wanted to write to you about Paris from Paris, but I got behind. Again. So even though today’s dateline is American, all the deliciousness is French.

In no particular order, snippets and tastes from the city and moi.

Croissant Tip-Off

I’m embarrassed to confess that I must have eaten twice my weight in croissants before I learned that you can tell an all-butter croissant from its not-butter cousin by the tips. The ones that curve prettily and look like crescents? They’re not-all-butter. I was surprised, too. Those buttery leave-smudges-everywhere, coat-your-lips and taste-like-the-essence-of-France croissants are the straight ones. I discovered this — as I’ve discovered so much more — from the cooking school, La Cuisine Paris. (Love their newsletter. Love their website. Love their classes.) Knowing that the curveless croissants are the ones I like, I usually buy them and pay more attention to their taste and texture than to their tips. Or I did until I recently had a crois…