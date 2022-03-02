Bonjour! Bonjour!

When I left the l'Agrumiste boutique in Paris last week, I did two things: I made a lemon/lime/clementine curd to fill small tartlets, slather on toast and use in an Eton Mess, and I began playing with the recipe for Cake aux Agrumes that was on the back of the shops's brochure.

As you can see from my notes, I thought I was going to make the cake using only oranges, but I ended up adding lemon too. As much as I love the sweetness of oranges, I find them more interesting when they've got something with a bit more tang, a touch more acidity to play against.