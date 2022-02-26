Bonjour! Bonjour!

It seems almost miraculous that you can walk around any neighborhood in Paris and still be surprised by small shops that specialize in just one thing. You find bookbinders and ribbon shops like that. Vintage watch shops. Booksellers devoted to drama, the circus or Jules Verne, to name just a few that are steps from my apartment. And now there's l’Agrumiste - a shop that sells only citrus - my most recent and happiest find.

The first day I tried to go, it was cold and gray and raining – a typical January day in Paris – and I never got in. I’d come too early and hadn’t left myself enough time to wait around until noon, when the shop opens. And so, I pressed my nose against the window, spied a cédrat, and knew I'd go back later.