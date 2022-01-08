Just when I thought I was done with 2021 ...
One last glance over my shoulder
Bonjour! Bonjour!
I did my best to resist the urge to look back on the old year as the new one pirouetted in. I thought about beginnings. I wrote my favorite quote from Goethe in two new notebooks. I said “Rabbit, Rabbit” at the stroke of midnight, kept my eyes on the glittering Eiffel Tower and welcomed in 2022.
