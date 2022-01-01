Bonjour! Bonjour!

Before we hunker down to make resolutions for the new year, to put page numbers in the corners of our Bullet Journals (Bullet Journaling is on my to-do list – one year I actually kept the journal through June and those six months were good, productive and more orderly than usual), to get the black-eyed peas ready or to gather the ingredients for longevity noodles, I want to pop in and send you good wishes.

I’m in Paris, where the French custom is to not wish anyone a happy new year until midnight December 31st. Instead, people say, Bonne fin d’année! meaning “Happy end of year!” Usually, you’ll hear this right after Christmas, although some people start early, especially if they think they might not see you before the new year. It’s a pretty precise greeting – in keeping with wishing people a bonne fin de matin, fin d’après-midi or fin de journée (good end of morning, afternoon or day) – but it seems just right in the land of Descartes and rational thinking. It took me…