I'm not supposed to be in Paris
Missed connections, altered plans, and a bonjour from the fair
Bonjour! Bonjour!
I was supposed to be saying mselkir from Marrakech, but I woke up on getaway day with a bad case of vertigo and couldn’t go to the airport. The dizziness resolved itself in the afternoon - a very good thing, but too late for the trip. I’m still sad, but also grateful to have gotten through it. There’s nothing to make you more thankful for good health than not having it. I’m hoping that Michael and I will be able to take this trip later in the year. In the meantime, I’ll be making this tagine with apricots. (You can, too — download and print the recipe below.) It won’t be the same as having it surrounded by the colors and sounds of the Red City, but it will be delicious. And it will remind me again of the power that food has to transport us to places far away and out of reach. I’ll take it.
A Day at the Fair
Paris has been everything from summer-sunny to winter-blustery. There are buds on t…
