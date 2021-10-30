Hello! Hello!

I met Brian Hart Hoffman for the first time IRL just where bakers should meet. In Paris. At Mokonuts. Over Moko’s fabulous Rye-Cranberry Chocolate Chunk Cookies. That I hugged him the instant I saw him had only a little to do with the fact that I’m a well-known hugger and just about everything to do with the fact that he’s just the kind of guy you want to hug. I think it’s the eager look, the cheer in his eyes and his big southern “Hello” – I can imagine it rippling along the banks of the Seine and making people smile.