Hello! Hello!

In case you missed it, I wrote about gougères on Tuesday and how the French cheese puffs are my house specialty. You can be sure that I didn’t set out to make a house special: I’m not that kind of girl – doing that would have taken planning and organization, neither of which are my strengths. Instead, the dish became a fan favorite, friends loved them and so I kept making them and making them and making them … And now, thousands of puffs later, they’re what people expect when they come to visit. And I’m good with this.

Gougères are made with cream puff dough, pâte à choux, which might be one of the oldest doughs used in the kitchen – Catherine de Medici’s chef was making the dough more than 500 years ago. It’s also the only dough I know that’s first cooked and then baked. Anyone know of another???

And, as we say around the internet these days, I’m obsessed with it. And have been for decades. Any dough that can be run through with cheese or served with ice cream and hot choc…