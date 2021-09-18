Hello! Hello!

Earlier this week, I finished my round-up of cookbooks from the past year or so. Alphabetized by author’s last name and hyper-personal, I chose books that were in my Connecticut kitchen – you can find A-L here and M-Z here. And, because I wanted you to be able to taste something from the collection, I published a recipe from ZOE BAKES CAKES for Zoë François’s Chocolate Devil’s Food Cake and included two of her frostings, both great with the cake. Today, it’s a recipe from Claire Saffitz’s DESSERT PERSON.

There are so many ways you could have come to Claire and fallen in love with her. There’s her website, her Instagram, her articles and her truly wonderful videos – I love them because they make me feel as though I’m in the kitchen with Claire, baking something wonderful, learning a bunch and having fun. Claire has a lovely way about her – she’s competent, funny and self-deprecating all at once. You catch Claire’s personality in her videos, but you can get her on the page t…