Hello! Hello!

It didn’t seem fair to tell you about all the books I’ve been reading and cooking and baking from over the past year or so without giving you a taste of at least one of them. So today, here’s one of my favorite recipes from ZOE BAKES CAKES, by Zoë François: Chocolate Devil’s Food Cake. I know, just stringing those four words together is enough to make us chocolate-lovers sigh.

When I asked Zoë if I could share this recipe, she agreed immediately, saying: This is my most requested recipe – it’s what my family always asks for.

I’m not surprised. It’s got the classic devil’s food color – so dark it’s almost black. The cake is made with unsweetened Dutch-processed cocoa, which delivers a deep, pure, chocolate flavor. (I made it with Valrhona cocoa.) Zoë calls for strong hot coffee and a few tablespoons of rum in the recipe and says that their flavors aren’t pronounced – and she’s right. While you’d think that more than a cup of coffee in a cake would make itself known with a ba…