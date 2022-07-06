Called crème d’amande in French, this mixture (which isn’t a cream as we normally think of one) is at the heart of so many patisserie classics. A mixture of ground almonds – although you could use other nuts (pistachios and skinned hazelnuts are popular alternatives) – butter, sugar and egg, it’s the traditional filling for a baked fruit tart, galette des Rois, snail-like raisin bun or almond croissant, and it can be used to top a dessert gratin.

Almond cream is always baked. If you want to make a dessert with cream and fresh fruit, choose pastry cream. And if you want to make this cream with chocolate, scroll down to PLAYING AROUND. And here's a recipe for pistachio cream.

Some of the links in this post may be affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I might earn a little flour-and-sugar money if you make a qualifying purchase after clicking on a link, which I promise to use while creating more stories like this. Thanks for your support.