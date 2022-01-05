Bonjour! Bonjour!

Sunday morning, Michael and I walked out of our apartment on the way to the market and within three minutes I sighted my first-of-the-season galette des rois, king cake. It was at Maison Mulot, where the galettes took up every centimeter of window display space. And behind the window cases were tall racks with more galettes. Just a couple of days ago, those windows – and the windows of all of the city’s patisseries – were chockablock with fancy bûches de Noël. But so long Yule logs - out with Christmas! In with Epiphany! The pastry wheel turns.