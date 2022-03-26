Hello! Hello!

To state what most of you already know, I love to bake! I’m kind of an indiscriminate baker – I like baking all kinds of things and my standards are easy: If it’s delicious, I’m happy. But I reserve a special kind of “happy” for recipes that surprise me. I was surprised when Sasha’s Grated Apple Cake actually became a cake – it didn’t look promising when it went into the oven. I was surprised that the fun-to-make Goose Feet cookies puffed like puff pastry and brought back so many memories. I’m always surprised when I make something that I think can only be made by pros or machines – I was so proud of myself when I made English muffins. And I was happy – really happy – when I made the crackers with the most adorable name in crackerdom: Crick Cracks. I was happy because they were delicious; happy because I had a good time making them; happy because they made other people happy.