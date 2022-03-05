Hello! Hello!

I’ve heard from so many of you about the restorative pleasures baking brings you. About the way making something with your hands centers you. Those of you who have baked with me for years know how important the hand-work part of the craft is to me. I’ve written about it often and I return to it in my final column for The New York Times (by subscription). In those moments when we are in the kitchen, when we’re focused on a recipe, transforming basic ingredients into something that we can share, the noise from the outside world subsides and it’s a respite.

The noise from the outside world is dire now. We can help by donating to organizations that do important work, like Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, which feeds thousands of people a day in disaster areas. We can support our friends and family who are in danger. We can add our reasoned voices to those of others who care about peace and the well-being of people around the world, and we can give ourselves the gift of baki…