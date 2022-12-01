The ultimate cookie basics for holiday baking
Do-anything-with-them vanilla and chocolate cookie dough recipes to play around with, and share
Bonjour! Hello!
Since you might be opening this while I’m flying across the Atlantic from Paris to New York, I couldn’t decide on the best greeting and so I covered the bases — take your pick. Having just written that, I realize that this month’s Bake and Tell/do-what-you-want-with-it recipe might just as well be called Take-Your-Pick.
For December, as we gear up for the month with so many holidays — most of them sweet — I’m sending you two recipes, each a basic and each exceedingly play-aroundable. Take your pick!
One recipe is for a vanilla cookie dough and the other is for a chocolate dough. Both recipes come from one of my favorite books (there, I’ve said it!), DORIE’S COOKIES. In the book, the recipes are called
Do-Almost-Anything Vanilla Cookie Dough (click here for printable recipe)
and
Do-Almost-Anything Chocolate Cookie Dough (click here for printable recipe)
Both recipes make a lot of dough, so I like to divide each batch into four and make a different cookie from each quarter. And…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to xoxoDorie Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.