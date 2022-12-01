Bonjour! Hello!

Since you might be opening this while I’m flying across the Atlantic from Paris to New York, I couldn’t decide on the best greeting and so I covered the bases — take your pick. Having just written that, I realize that this month’s Bake and Tell/do-what-you-want-with-it recipe might just as well be called Take-Your-Pick.

For December, as we gear up for the month with so many holidays — most of them sweet — I’m sending you two recipes, each a basic and each exceedingly play-aroundable. Take your pick!

One recipe is for a vanilla cookie dough and the other is for a chocolate dough. Both recipes come from one of my favorite books (there, I’ve said it!), DORIE’S COOKIES. In the book, the recipes are called

Do-Almost-Anything Vanilla Cookie Dough (click here for printable recipe)

and

Do-Almost-Anything Chocolate Cookie Dough (click here for printable recipe)

Both recipes make a lot of dough, so I like to divide each batch into four and make a different cookie from each quarter. And…