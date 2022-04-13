Hello! Hello!

I seem to be going through a phase and it’s all about cake. Walk into my kitchen and there are cakes in various stages of doneness and eatenness. Layers waiting for frosting. Frosting waiting for layers. Half cakes waiting to be given to neighbors. Whole cakes waiting for someone to take the last slice. We’re all so polite that we shave off nibbles, leaving some for the next person. Or maybe none of us wants to take the last slice and then have to wash the plate. Altruism or avoidance? Happen in your house?

Usually, if there’s an abundance of cakes in the house, it’s because I’m testing new recipes. These past few weeks, the cakes turned up because they’re what I wanted to bake, share and eat. I made the Brown Butter Snickerdoodle Cake because I fell in love with the brown-sugar-cinnamon swirl that meandered through the big cake and baked to a smile. I made the Devil’s Food Party Cake because I fell in love with my son even before he was born and wanted him to have his fav…