Bonjour! Bonjour! and Boungiorno, too!

I was in Paris last week and I’ll be back again. But now I’m in Italy. And then, unbelievably, we’ll be on to the South of France. And after that to Greece! For all the years I’ve been traveling, I don’t think I’ve ever had a schedule like this — planes and trains and buses and adventures, oh boy! Never mind that our plan was to hold still in Paris for two months — one of the longest stretches we’ve ever been able to pull off. I’ll tell you more as I go along, but for today, I want to show you a few of the things I found in Paris in my first five days. I also want to give myself a little pat on the back— unlike last month, when I got April-in-Paris to you just under the wire, I’m not playing catch up … yet.

Strawberries, Strawberries, Strawberries

Stop me if I’ve told you this before, but when strawberries come into season in Paris, they’re a veritable cause for cel…