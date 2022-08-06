Hello! Hello!

Even as summer fruits and vegetables reach peak abundancy, I experience anticipatory sadness knowing that the season will come to end and that that’ll be that for corn and tomatoes, which we eat every summer evening, and peaches, which are so plentiful now that they’re packed in bushel baskets and take up half the table at our local farm stand. I know, I know – I should live in the moment. At least I should eat in the moment.

PEACHES APLENTY

It’s a given that when peaches are at their ripest, when you catch their fragrance before you get within arm’s length of the bin, when their colors are romantically rich and when they give just a bit if you press their cheeks lightly, the best way to eat them is out of hand, maybe even leaning over the sink. Whenever we get a great peach, either Michael or I will start telling the story of the best peach we ever had, the one we bought at a tiny corner convenience store in the French town of Tournus and ate on the street, not minding tha…