Bonjour! Bonjour!

Yes, I’m still in Paris and hope to be for another month, maybe a bit more. And so, if you’ve got something Paris on your mind, let me know.

For today, it’s scones two ways: chestnut and buckwheat.

I’ve been on a chestnut binge, as those of you who read Tuesday’s all-things chestnut edition of xoxoDorie already know. While I was shopping for ingredients for the Chestnut Soup that’s in that newsletter, I was seduced by chestnut cream (I’m still not sure what it will become) and a 1-pound sack of chestnut flour with a pretty label. Yes, I’m that kind of person.

Chestnut flour is gluten-free, subtly sweet and an appealing shade of pale brown. It’s also expensive and, depending on where you live, it can be hard to find, which is why after I made a batch of chestnut scones, I tweaked the recipe so that it would work with buckwheat flour. I love both versions.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Scones and biscuits are first cousins: