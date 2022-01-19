Bonjour! Bonjour!

I promised myself that I wouldn’t start this story with the lyric, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire.” But just saying that I won’t use the line, doesn’t stop it from playing in my brain. In fact, the melody skips through my head almost daily as I walk around Paris, turn a corner and come upon a chestnut vendor standing behind his pushcart, the brazier glowing, the rack above it covered with chestnuts, their mahogany-colored shells curling where they were cut, their aroma promising warmth. Who wouldn’t break into song!