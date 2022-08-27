Hello! Hello!

The handover took place in the parking lot of Old Saybrook’s newest culinary destination: Gargano Pasta. It was Saturday morning and the place was jumping. The pasta makers were working on another batch of the terrific corn agnolotti – even though it was early, customers had torn through stacks of them. The salumi counter was humming (grazie, Michael, for waiting in line and scoring prosciutto and mortadella with pistachios). And every table in the dining area was taken, which was a shame, because I would have loved a cornetto to dunk into a double-shot cappuccino. With so much bustle and the distraction of gorgeous food, it was hard to spot my contact and give her the sign to meet me outside. But I found her and just steps from the crowd, no one saw Priscilla Martel slip me a quart of homemade ajo blanco. If I’d wanted to serve it to friends that night – and I did – and pass it off as my own – which I didn’t – no one would have known. The operation was that smooth. Almos…