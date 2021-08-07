Hello! Hello!

These are not exactly like the Traou-Mad or Penven palets from Pont-Aven, but they are really, really good cookies! They are buttery – as they should be, not too sweet and a little salty. And their texture, so delicate, so tender, so sandy, is a little marvel.

I’m giving you a range for the salt. If you use the smallest amount, you’ll catch the flavor now and then; use the greater amount and the salt will be present, as it is in Breton cookies. And I’ve included the option of adding vanilla – it’s a nice addition. Of course, if you’d like to add a little lemon or orange zest, there’s no one in your kitchen to stop you.

These are easily made without a mixer, especially if your butter is very soft – think soft like an expensive face cream. If you use a mixer, work on a low speed – you want to blend the ingredients, not beat them into a fluff. Once you’ve got the dough made, a matter of minutes, you’ve got to freeze it for at least 2 hours before baking, so remember to build i…