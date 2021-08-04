Hello! Hello!

I’m back in Connecticut, but there’s still so much from my time in France to catch up on. Today, it’s a quick look at our short stay in Pont-Aven.

I told people that I was going to Pont-Aven for Gauguin and the lesser-known painter Paul Sérusier, when really, anyone who knows me knows I went for the oysters (about which so much more when we get to a month with an “r”), the crêpes, the caramel, the butter, the butter, the butter and the butter cookies. I didn’t fool a soul.