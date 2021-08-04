Pont-Aven: cookie town
Of art and oysters, salt and butter and cookies galore
Hello! Hello!
I’m back in Connecticut, but there’s still so much from my time in France to catch up on. Today, it’s a quick look at our short stay in Pont-Aven.
I told people that I was going to Pont-Aven for Gauguin and the lesser-known painter Paul Sérusier, when really, anyone who knows me knows I went for the oysters (about which so much more when we get to a month with an “r”), the crêpes, the caramel, the butter, the butter, the butter and the butter cookies. I didn’t fool a soul.
