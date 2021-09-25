You can always find past xoxoDorie newsletters here and subscribe to new ones (or tell friends to subscribe) and you can keep up with me on Instagram and Facebook. Also, here's BAKING WITH DORIE, which is coming soon.

Hello! Hello!

If you've made World Peace Cookies or any of my chocolate chip cookie recipes, then you know that even though I say chips, I only half mean it.

Whenever a recipe calls for chips, I chop my own, using a chocolate I love and chopping pieces that are all difference sizes.

Chips are made to melt, but still hold their chip-ish shape when baked. They're their own kind of fun (and always have them on hand), but they're predictable. When you chop your own chocolate, when you've got big pieces and little bits, shards and slivers, chunklets and even the chocolate "dust" that accumulates on the board, every bite is a surprise! Some bites are chockablock with chocolate, some have just a snippet.