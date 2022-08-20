Hello! Hello!

Now that it’s over, I’ll admit what you might have suspected and what my family knew all too well – I was as nervous about being at the 92 St Y interviewing Paul Hollywood, one of the judges on the Great British Baking Show (or Bake Off, depending on where you are and what network you watch), as I was honored by the invitation and excited about the prospect. What if he turned out to be as tough on interviewers as he can be with bakers in the famous tent? What if he sat through the hour with his arms crossed against his chest? What if he never smiled?

Of course, he was charming! He was funny and warm and sweet and smart and deeply passionate about baking.

To back up, Paul Hollywood was in town for a New York minute to promote his new book, BAKE: My Best Recipes for the Classics, which became a New York Times bestseller.

To back up, Paul Hollywood was in town for a New York minute to promote his new book, BAKE: My Best Recipes for the Classics, which became a New York Times bestseller.