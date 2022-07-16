The Best Chocolate Brownies Recipe from Paul Hollywood
They’re deeply chocolate, completely chocolate and splendidly chocolate
Bonjour! Bonjour!
I’m just jumping to the highlights today:
Paul Hollywood, he of Great British Bake Off, has a new book out next week — BAKE: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics
The Brownies from BAKE are truly wonderful and the recipe is below.
Paul Hollywood and I will be at the 92nd Street Y in NYC on July 20th to talk all things baking and books and the occasional soggy bottom. If you’re in town, it would be great to see you. Here’s the info on tickets.
