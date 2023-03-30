Hello! Hello!

And just like that it’s Passover and Easter! If we’re lucky, it might even start feeling like spring. I don’t know what it’s like where you are, but since I returned to New England from Paris, I’ve been bundled up most days. Except for that pretty Sunday when the kids were here and we went to the park, played basketball — well, some of us played and others just chased the ball — and had ice cream before dinner, which was a trio of pizzas handmade by Gemma and Michael.

Pa and Gemma make pizza

Love and basketball (second photo taken by Gemma!) + waiting for ice cream.

All this to say that the holidays kind of caught me off guard. I was thinking about Joshua’s and VV’s birthdays — they’re both April babies — and completely forgot about matzo cookies and Easter brunch. Thank you to Joyce K., a loyal reader, for sending me a Passover SOS.

If your meals aren’t already planned — or if you’re looking for a few more delicious dishes to round out the celebrations — here are some ideas.