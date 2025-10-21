Hello! Hello!

I woke up this morning in San Francisco and sang Happy (Book) Birthday to Dorie’s Anytime Cakes. I’ve had a copy for a little while (long enough for me to have spattered it) and a few dozen bookish people have been sent copies, but today is the first day my newest baby is out in the world for real, on her own to find her place among all the fabulous cookbooks that are making this fall so delicious. Today will be the first day that I’ll see Anytime Cakes on shelves — I’ll be stopping by Omnivore Books — and the first day that I’ll be talking to bakers, cooks and readers about the power and charm of cakes, simple, anytime cakes. As always, I’m wildly excited and more than a little anxious. Part of the anxiety is opening-night jitters; part is my own personality — I’m not the calmest human; and part of it is the nervousness that I think comes with launching any creative project: You (that would be me) have worked on something (this book) for years, you’ve drawn so many other people into the project, you’ve put your passion on the line in the hope that it will bring joy to others, and now it’s no longer under your control. Gosh I hope the book does her job — I hope she’ll make you happy.

Dedicated to the ones I love

One of the sweet pleasures of writing a book is the chance to dedicate it to someone. Dorie’s Cookies was dedicated to “Joshua, my cookie monster” — it couldn’t have been otherwise. Everyday Dorie, was published in 2018, the year Joshua and Linling got married, and the dedication read “For Linling and Joshua, Love Always.” I finished my last book Baking with Dorie, during the pandemic and turned in the manuscript just days before Gemma was born and was so happy to dedicate it to her: “For Gemma, of course.” And now, four years later, there’s Anytime Cakes and there’s VV and I could put the sisters together in the front of my book: “To Gemma and VV, who are baked into my heart.”

The best was that I could show the girls the book and their page. I probably should have chosen a time when they were a little less energetic, but I was impatient.

GET YOUR COPY TODAY

Bookshop.org | Barnes & Noble | Amazon | RJ Julia (Signed) | Target | Books-a-Million | Walmart | Omnivore Books (Signed) | Book Larder | Books are Magic | Bold Fork Books | Elm Street Books | HarperCollins

More, more, more

I have so much more that I want to tell you about the book and all the wonderful people that made it possible. And I’ve got more recipes from the book to share with you. I have such a good one for you next week — and no I’m not telling you now. A girl’s gotta have some secrets. Hint: It will celebrate National Chocolate Day!

But if you want to peek behind the scenes, here are just a few links. With thanks to everyone who’s shown so much affection for my new book. I love our community!

King Arthur Bakingt

xoxoDorie is reader-supported. Upgrade or invite more friends to have a slice of #teamcake

Share xoxoDorie Newsletter

And, I’m off! ✈️🚊

Today will be a full and fabulous day in San Franciso. I start off with the San Francisco Bakers Dozen and Lilly Sallomi, and finish at the JCCSF in conversation with Kate Leahy, backed up by Celia and Omnivore Books. And then I keep going. Here’s where I’ll be. If you’re in any of the cities and able to come, know that I’d LOVE to see you.

Currently still available:

10/21: SAN FRANCISCO, CA

7 PM: Omnivore Books at the JCCSF with Kate Leahy | GET TIX

10/22: SEATTLE, WA

7 PM: Book Larder at the Fremont Abbey with Nancy Leson | GET TIX + cake

10/28: NEW YORK, NY

6 PM: James Beard Foundation “Books & Bites” at Pier 57 with Emily Weinstein | GET TIX

10/29: BROOKLYN, NY

7 PM: Books are Magic at the First Unitarian Church with Melissa Clark | GET TIX

11/8: WASHINGTON, DC

3:30 PM: Bold Fork Books Book signing and meet & greet | GET TIX (5PM event sold out)

11/9: PHILADELPHIA, PA

2 PM: Sisterly Love Collective at the Weitzman Museum with Noelle Blizzard | GET TIX

11/10: BOSTON, MA

6 PM: Mrs. Trillium Presents at Trillium Fort Point with Esther Tetreault | GET TIX

11/12: VIRTUAL

6:30 PM: Smithsonian Associates with Carla Hall | GET TIX

11/13: MADISON, CT

6 PM: RJ Julia with Casey Elsass | Reserve your spot

11/16: NEW CANAAN, CT

2 PM: Elm Street Books at the New Canaan Library with Anna Francese Gass | Register

12/8: BOSTON, MA

6:30PM: WBUR Curated Cuisine with Joanne Chang | GET TIX

12/9: VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK

4 PM: Federation of Alliances Françaises USA * MEMBERS ONLY with Jane Bertch | Register to attend

I’ll be posting on Instagram while I’m on the road. I’m thinking of this as my THANK YOU TOUR and I may wear my MERCI sweater the whole time.

For sure I’ll be taking my travel buddy, my Labubu, who’s got a new sweater of her own for the tour. Thank you Mary Dodd for making my pal an official member of #TEAMCAKE.

Please keep in touch — I always get homesick when I’m away and you’re all part of my home. Here’s to love and happiness and cake. As I wrote in the introduction to Anytime Cakes, “when it comes to happiness, you can count on cake” — words to live by.

📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes and Baking with Dorie.

ℹ️ Click here for helpful links while using Substack.

👋 Say hello and share what you’re making on Facebook and Instagram.