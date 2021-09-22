World Peace Cookies: A recipe and the backstory
It's World Peace Day
Hello! Hello!
Today is World Peace Day!
On any day, if I hear someone say, “World Peace,” my immediate, almost Pavlovian reaction is to say: Cookies! If you know the cookies, then you’ll understand- you might even be another person who jumps up with glee and shouts the same thing. Here, a short history of how it all started.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to xoxoDorie Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.