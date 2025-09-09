PRE-ORDER LINKS | GET YOUR BONUS STORYBOOK | JOIN ME ON TOUR

Bonjour! Bonjour!

I used to think that the surest-fire way to meet people – or at least to elicit a smile from a stranger – was to have a baby or a dog at your side. With one of each, you might even end up talking. But I had neither pup nor tot in tow when the Proust sisters and I started a conversation. The spark? The cover of François Perret’s cookbook, Pâtisserie Maison. Here’s what’s funny, I bought the book at a Paris cookbook store, La Librarie Gourmande, just before meeting a friend for lunch at La Rotonde. Since I was early, I began reading and, within minutes, the restaurant’s captain came over to comment about the book and soon we were trading the names of our favorite pastry chefs and shops. I’d been eating at La Rotonde for years and had never gotten more than a cordial greeting each time I’d been in, but this cookbook … it changed things.

I had the book with me at Les Editeurs, my favorite neighborhood café, when two women took the table next to mine. They nodded and said “bonjour,” as most French people do when they sit next to you — a little custom that I’ve come to love (also one that I tried in America and abandoned quickly when it was clear that people found it more weird than polite) — and then one of the women mentioned something about the book. I don’t remember exactly what it was, maybe it was just that she thought the giant pavlova on the cover was attractive. I’m sure I asked her if she baked, my perennial query. I remember her saying that she cooks and that it’s her sister who’s the excellent baker in the family. And before we three knew it, we were talking about our favorite things to cook and bake and how much we enjoy making meals for friends and somehow the conversation turned to tarts. That’s when Sabine — by this time I knew their names were Sabine and Catherine Proust (and yes, they’re related to Marcel Proust … somewhere down the line) — told me about their family recipe for crust.

It’s not really our recipe, they told me. It’s not even our mother’s recipe, although we got it from her. It’s a recipe by Marie Laval — the sisters called it “la Pâte Marie Laval” — that their mother got from one of her cookbooks and that everyone’s made their own way ever since.

A little searching turned up the fact that many bakers came to the same recipe the same way: It was passed down through generations. I hope Marie Laval knew how much her recipe meant to so many people.

Another way to crustdom

For so many years I’ve made tart crust dough, sweet and savory, by hand, more often by food processor and always with cubes of very cold butter, whirring the dry ingredients together, cutting in the butter and pulling it all together with cold water and, at times, an egg. The Laval Dough is made “in reverse” — you start with soft butter and process it with the other wet ingredients until you’ve got a creamy blend, and then you add the flour. It’s like making the dough for a cookie, which is really what French sweet tart dough is. It was only as I was adding the flour that it all came back to me: This is the way I learned to make pâte sucrée (sweet dough) and pâte brisée when I worked with Pierre Hermé in Paris and the way I made those doughs for a long time thereafter.

Although it turned out that the method wasn’t new to me, the use of both butter and oil was; ditto the inclusion of milk. It’s such an interesting recipe and it makes such a good crust! Such a tender crust!

And, when Catherine told me about her egg-white glaze I remembered that I used to do that routinely, too. I don’t know why I ever stopped! I’m now back in the glaze brigade.

The last-minute tarts

I was in Connecticut, I had lots of to-dos and not many days to do them in before heading to Paris, but I’m easily distracted, you might say seduced, and so while I should have been packing, I baked a tart — well, two tarts — because the farm stand had tartable fruit. Tart 1 was made with early apples — the apples on their own were dry, hard and not very tasty, but heat and a quick custard not only made a Tarte Normande, it made a good treat. And then there were the peaches. When you’re leaving town in a couple of days, you don’t need and shouldn’t buy a bushel of peaches, but I’m my mother’s daughter and can’t pass up a bargain: The peaches were seconds and so the price was irresistible. As was the tart that I made, and the jam, and as will be, I hope, whatever I make with the all the peach slices I froze.

Peach tart (left) and the apple tart (right)

The last-minute missteps

Have I ever told you that you shouldn’t rush through baking? That baking takes time? That you need to allow yourself to breathe and enjoy the process? I’m sure I have because it’s what I tell myself all the time. But this time … I didn’t take my own advice, I forgot to do a few things and I short-cut others, remembered something for one tart, but not for the other. My confessions and, of course, the do-it-right instructions, are with the recipe (scroll down), but the good news is here: Whatever wasn’t perfect, didn’t diminish the tarts’ enjoyability. Both tarts were polished off because they were take-another-slice scrumptious, and both crusts were sublime.

Make a tart — or two or ten. Make it with or without custard, make it with summer fruit or fall apples. Make it savory — there’s still time for a luscious tomato tart (how about a Tomato-Ricotta Tart from Everyday Dorie? Or this tomato tart with yuzu kosho? And, of course, I want to know what you do.

But first, a little Paris….

I’ll be in Paris for a little while longer. If you see a woman with short hair and glasses sitting in a café with an interesting-looking book, it might be me. Say bonjour. And if you sit in a café with a pretty book wherever you are and you make a new friend, tell me.

THE PROUST SISTERS’ CRUST (with thanks to Marie Laval)

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The machine: The Proust Sisters and I make tart dough in a food processor, but you could make this dough in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.

The butter: Contrary to regular dough-making procedures, the butter for this recipe should be room temperature, as soft as you’d want it for making sugar cookies.

The egg/the yolk: If you’re making a pâte brisée, a crust for savory fillings (and one that’s fine for sweet as well), use a whole egg; if you’re making a sweet crust, use just the yolk — hold on to the white because you can use it for the “raincoat.”

The chill: While I’m a fan of rolling out dough as soon as it’s made and then chilling it, this dough really needs to be chilled before you work with it. And then chilled again. And again. Don’t rush it. See “mea culpa” below.

The press-in: If you’d prefer to press the crust into the pan nubbin by nubbin, do it — you might have a slightly thicker crust than if you’d rolled it out but, since this dough is so delicious, you’ll like that. If you don’t use all of the dough, and you might not, bundle the scraps and put them in the fridge, where they’ll be on-call in case you need to do a little patching.

The fitting: The dough makes enough to line a 10-inch tart pan, so if you’re using the more common 9 – to – 9 1/2-incher, you’ll have extra. Line the pan with the dough and if it tears — as it often does — either smooth the torn pieces together with a moistened finger or patch the problem with a scrap of dough.

The pre-bake: Butter a large piece of parchment paper and very lightly press it into the pan to cover the base of the dough and to go up and over the sides. Fill with rice (my favorite), beans (also very good) or pie weights (good, but often very heavy).

The patch-up: If you’ve pulled away a little dough or if a crack has developed, cut off a slice of the reserved scrap dough and use it to patch the area.

The raincoat: As soon as the tart comes out of the oven, brush lightly beaten egg white over the base to serve as a protective layer or raincoat. If you’d like, put the crust back into the oven for a minute just to further set the glaze.

Mea culpa OR how my errors can help you prepare your dough:

I made one tart shell in a hurry. I didn’t give the dough enough refrigerator time after I made it and not enough time in the fridge after I rolled it out. Oddly, the quick chill didn’t result in a shrinking crust — often the outcome — it just made it much harder to fit the dough into the pan. If you can, leave the dough in the fridge for a couple of hours and then, give the rolled-out dough some time in the refrigerator to re-firm before laying it into the pan. And slide the filled pan into the freezer (first choice) or fridge while you preheat the oven.

If you want to short-cut the wait times, you can chill the dough for about 30 minutes, then skip the rolling out part and just press the dough into the pan. There’s no shame in not rolling. This is a time-saver not a wimp out.

I didn’t butter the pan before putting the dough into it and so it wasn’t as easy as it should have been to cleanly remove the sides of the pan.

And, for one of the tarts, I didn’t butter the side of the parchment paper that presses against the dough, and so when I lifted it, it pulled some of the soft, not fully baked crust away with it. Where the dough was pulled wasn’t pretty, but it was fine and where it tore, it was easy to patch, so no harm done.

Makes enough dough for one 9 – to – 10-inch tart

INGREDIENTS

7 tablespoons (3 1/2 ounces; 100 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature (see above)

2 tablespoons neutral oil

2 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons sugar, if you’re making a sweet crust

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 large egg yolk for a sweet crust or 1 large egg for a savory crust (see above)

1 1/2 cups (204 grams) all-purpose flour

Lightly beaten egg white for glazing, optional (see above)

DIRECTIONS

While you can make the dough in a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, a food processor is perfect for this job. Put all of the ingredients EXCEPT the flour in the processor and whir, scraping frequently, until the mixture resembles mayonnaise. Add the flour in two to three additions, pulsing until it’s almost incorporated and scraping after each addition. Process just until you’ve got beautiful, moist curds and clumps that hold together then pinched. Stop before the dough starts to ride on the blade.

Turn the dough out onto the counter, knead a couple of times to bring it together, then gather it into a ball, press into a disk and wrap well. Chill the dough for at least an hour; a couple of hours is better.

When you’re ready to roll, place the dough between sheets of parchment and roll it into an 11- to 12-inch round (if you’re using a 9- to 9 1/2-inch fluted tart pan or pie pan). If your dough is very cold or if you’re feeling brave, you can fit it into the pan, but it wouldn’t hurt to chill it for about 30 minutes (longer if it’s more convenient for you).

Butter the base and sides of the pan and fit the dough into the pan. Trim the top even with the pan’s rim or finish the edges as you prefer (I always make the sides a little thicker) and save the scraps. If the dough tore or cracked, patch it with pieces of scrap. Prick the bottom of the dough with a fork. Chill (or freeze) while you preheat the oven.

Center a rack in the oven and preheat it to 375 degrees F.

Fit a piece of buttered parchment (or foil) against the crust (buttered side down) and fill with rice, dried beans or pie weights (see above).

To partially bake: Bake for 20 minutes, then carefully remove the paper or foil and weights and bake for about 6 more minutes — you want the crust to be firm, but it doesn’t need to take on much color.

To fully bake: Bake for 20 minutes, then carefully remove the paper or foil and weights and bake for 10 to 12 minutes more, or until it is firm and golden brown.

Whether partially or fully baked, if you’d like, brush the base of the crust with the beaten egg white. Bake the tart for another minute or two to set the glaze or just leave it.

Transfer the crust to a rack and let cool.

STORING: The rolled-out crust or the unbaked tart shell can be wrapped well and refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month. If the frozen crust is in the pan, there’s no need to thaw before baking.) You can also freeze the baked crust (in the pan) for up to 1 month.

PLAYING AROUND: ROUGH IDEAS FOR TWO FRUIT TARTS WITH CUSTARD

For the peach tart: I started with about 2 1/2 pounds peaches, which I peeled (10 seconds in boiling water, immediately into a bowl of ice and water and then off with their skins), pitted and cut into slices. I mixed the peaches with grated ginger, a tablespoon or so of sugar and some lemon juice in a large bowl and left them to macerate for 10 minutes. That’s when I drained them and stirred in 1 tablespoon cornstarch.

I piled the peaches into the pre-baked crust and baked it for 30 minutes, then poured in the custard — recipe below — and baked the tart for another 25 to 30 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the custard came out clean. When the tart had cooled down a bit, I brushed it with jam (which I should have strained, but refer to last-minute and impatience).

For the apple tart: I had 4 large apples (a scant 2 pounds), which I peeled, cored and cut into slices. I mixed the slices with 1/4 cup (50 grams) sugar and some lemon juice. I left them for 10 minutes and then I did something that I’m not sure I’d do again — I drained the juice and mixed it with 2 teaspoons of cornstarch. After I turned the apples into the pre-baked crust, I poured over the liquid — I don’t think the tart needed it, but it was fine. I baked this apple tart just as I baked the peach tart — same amount of time, same custard — and then I brushed the top with jam, once again being lazy and not straining it, which is actually nice for the taste, but not so nice for the look.

EASY CUSTARD FOR FRUIT TARTS

Makes about 1/2 cup

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup (60 ml) heavy cream, cold is fine

1 egg yolk, cold is fine

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

Vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

Using a whisk, mix everything together in a measuring cup that has a spout.