It’s been so much fun seeing you playing around with ice cream these past few weeks. I love what you’re doing.

As usual, every time I saw something delicious that you made, I wanted to make it, too. And, as usual, every time I thought I knew exactly what I wanted to do for my riff, I changed my mind. I’d probably still be scooping and trying to make a decision if Pooja Bavishi from Malai Ice Cream hadn’t asked me to create a sundae for her Guest Chef Series. There’s nothing like a deadline to focus me and really, who wouldn’t want to be on deadline for something as delicious as a sundae!

HOW TO BUILD A SUNDAE

If there are rules for building a sundae, the first one is probably: Don’t follow them. When it comes to ice cream, it should all be about pleasure and fun and what you and your people like. That said, I’ve got opinions, most of them having to do with texture. In my book of sundae bests, the more textures you can pack into a sundae the better. Your aim is to make every spoonful exci…