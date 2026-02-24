Bonjour! Bonjour!

Michael and I returned from Tokyo late Tuesday (February 17) and I’m writing to you on Thursday, up-and-at’em four hours before sunrise. I always thought I wanted to be the kind of person who gets up before everyone else — or goes to bed after everyone else — and has the house to myself. I’m re-thinking that. (There’s a recent article in the New York Times about night people with a stunningly good introduction by Ligaya Mishan (gift link here). It could make you long to have the night to yourself — by choice, not by the whims of the jet lag lords.)

A familiar site welcomed me home to Paris

In the fog of morning, the important question is: Was it worth it? And the answer is: YES! It was a remarkable trip in ways I didn’t expect. We’d been to Tokyo four times before, but this trip was different. It was the first time Michael and I were alone — we’d always been with Joshua or Joshua and Linling (along with the girls, they’re my most treasured travel pals). We were not just alone, but alone for the first time for a two-week stretch in which I wasn’t in the middle of working on a cookbook. I wasn’t behind in developing recipes. And I wasn’t behind in writing. I was coming back to plenty of work (thank goodness!), but not a whit of it had to be done while we were gone. It felt strange, but then being in a country so different from those I know, in a culture I respect tremendously, but will never know deeply, is filled with “strangeness” of the most wonderful kind.

That we were welcomed by everyone we met was the keystone of the trip. As Michael and I said in the taxi coming into Paris, this was a trip about kind people, the people we met in Japan and the people who helped us — and gave us terrific leads and advice — even before we went, among them (I hope I haven’t forgotten anyone): Joshua and Linling; Rosa Jackson, my Japan leading light; David Lebovitz; Emily of A Week in Paris; Lindsey Tramuta; Nancy Pappas; Micheline Maynard; Christine Muhlke and Mike Nouveau, whose restaurant list was spot-on. A special shout-out to Yukari Sakamoto and Mariko Kawasaki (she’s cocorozasi9-20sweetwilliam@yahoo.co.jp), Tokyo food guides of my dreams.

Salutations from Mt. Fuji, an unofficial docent during the trip. More on it below

If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands

I come from the clapping side of the family. If something good happens, I’ve been known to give a clap. One single clap that ends in a clasp that I bring to my chest in a motion that’s a mix of glee and thankfulness and might look a little like prayer. I hadn’t thought about this — or examined what it looked like — until I was in Japan, where some people I met expressed happiness with a short burst of claps. Interestingly, the claps were always in response to another person’s good fortune. In one instance, this was literal. I shook the sticks at the Meiji Shrine, pulled three good fortunes for Linling, Gemma and VV, and Shizuka, Rosa’s friend who was showing us the Shrine, clapped for my luck. (She also took the picture of Michael and me together with the “Husband and Wife” camphor trees, a symbol of a happy marriage and harmonious life within the family.”) When I reported that I’d found the grater I’d been looking for, our market guide clapped.

And when I told someone at our hotel (Cerulean Tower — it was a treat!) that our room had a view of Mt Fuji, she clapped. I did too. She made me think that seeing Mt Fuji was a lucky sign. I thought it was magical.

Mt. Fuji in Three Acts (of light)

Basque cheesecake — it’s everywhere, ditto croissants, cannelés and financiers

I don’t think I’m going out on much of a limb by saying that the only people who seem to love French pastry more than the French are the Japanese. And do they ever make beautiful pastries! As I walked around and nibbled my way through Tokyo, I was, as I usually am, drawn more to simple cakes, pastries and breads than to the fancy stuff. But there’s plenty of elaborate pastry to be had if that’s your jam, sweets that are both tantalizingly tasty and perfectly made. To me, the surprise was to see financiers and cannelés as the go-along of choice at serious coffee houses (about which more in another post) — they’re the ideal two-biters with coffee (at one shop, the cannelé was made with coffee).

And while Japan is not known as a butter country, the butter pastries I had were excellent. I fell hard for a packaged financier by Butter Butler! So much butter and so good. I was surprised by the way croissants were shaped — many of them looked like bows, their ends more blunt than pointy. I wasn’t surprised by their splendid texture, characteristic center pull or dreamy, butter-butter-butter flavor. But the pastry that intrigued me most was a particular Basque cheesecake.

Butter Butler financiers

We found cheesecakes everywhere (not an exaggeration), really good ones — beautifully made and surprisingly light given their crazy creaminess.

But the odd-looking Basque cheesecake that I bought from the Food Show in Mark City near the Shibuya Train Station (and the wild crossing, which is called the Scramble) is the one that stayed with me. It’s also the one I want to try to make at home. When I first saw it, I thought it might be some kind of sweet potato or a Dutch baby, but nope — it’s a roly-poly cheesecake in some kind of crust. The salesperson told me that the outer layer was choux paste (cream-puff dough) and, knowing that, I could see and taste it. What I can’t do is imagine how it’s made. I’m going to try to recreate it, but if any of you already know it and know how to make it, pipe up. Please, please, please.

Salt bread at the source

Because when I’m not in Paris, I spend most of my time in a small town on the Connecticut shoreline, until I went to Tokyo, I’d read about salt bread but hadn’t tasted it. Now that I’ve tasted it, I want it again. And again. It’s such a lovely roll, as satisfying as old-school Parker House rolls, as soft on the inside as milk bread and as of-the-moment as everything salty is now. The bread dough, which is shaped like a chubby, country-cousin (non-laminated) croissant is rolled around a pat of butter and topped with coarse salt. The butter melts and sometimes leaves a little hollow in the center of the bread and, because it inevitably seeps out of the dough as the roll bakes, crisps the bottom of it. My take: It’s as good as everyone says it is. The origin story is that it was created at Pain Maison in Tokyo, but that it went wild in Korea. Now it’s findable in many countries and makeable at home. I’m going to see if I can find it at one of my favorite Paris bakeries, Mille et un (it’s Korean and French and wonderful — I love their curry bread!) and I might try to make it at home (or ask Michael, my resident bread baker, to make it). In the meantime, I’m going to read about it on The Sweethearts (I love what they do), and in this post from Eater.

I’ve got so much more to tell you about our trip and I will. Stay tuned. Please. For now, I want to remind you that Ella Quittner’s book, Obsessed with the Best [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon], comes out today. Last week, I posted her fabulous Mother Recipe for pancakes, forgetting to mention that it was the start of Lent and La Chandeleur, or Pancake Day, in France. What I haven’t forgotten is how good they are! I know that many of you made them — thanks for telling me. If you haven’t, you should.

I was also away for Lunar New Year, the Year of the Horse. To mark the start of the year, Gemma and VV wore red, collected and gave out red envelopes and made lanterns with their friends. I wish I’d been there (of course, I do), but I’m glad to have the chance to wish everyone a year of health and love, happiness, success and fulfillment. And yes, I’m clapping.

More soon. Love and sweet wishes now.

