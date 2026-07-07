Bonjour! Bonjour!

And so … which is how my son, Joshua, and I always start conversations, it’s hot. Again. But I’m still skimming along on the happiness of having had our family together in Paris. That the week was cool was both a bonus and a miracle (especially since we’re now facing a new stretch of hot days). Here are a few “snapshots” from our time together. (The gorgeous dessert cocktails are by Akira Takahashi; the eggs in vintage cups are a signature of Hanz Gueco of Cheval d’Or; the soup/salad wonder is from Mokonuts; and the pizza, one of five we had, all great, is from Oobatz.)

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Le Temps des Cerises/Cherry Season

Go to the market in Paris when cherries are mounded high in the stalls and at some point you’ll hear someone singing, humming or whistling the song, Le Temps des Cerises. Dating from the late 19th century and considered the hymn of the Paris Commune uprising, it’s a song of hope and happiness, just as cherries are a symbol of hope, happiness, good fortune and prosperity. I wear a necklace from Delicacies Jewelry, a gift from Sally Ekus, that has two tiny cherries. I haven’t taken it off since Sally gave it to me — I’m thinking of it as a talisman, a bringer of joy. So far, so good. And while I doubt that munching cherries by the bagful brings prosperity, I can confirm that the fruit does bring happiness. Also a desire to do as much with them as you can while their “temps” lasts. When I can find my cherry pitter (or buy a new one), I’ll be making a few pots of refrigerator jam for Michael. I started off the season in CT by making poached cherries for panna cotta (a recipe from Marie Frank’s wonderful new book, More than Sweet: Desserts with Flavor [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon]) and kicked off cherry time in Paris with a clafoutis.

CHERRY LOVE IN THE ARCHIVE

Kind of a thick crepe/Kind of a pudding/Maybe a tart/Could be a cake

I’ve been trying to think of an American equivalent to the French clafoutis (kla-foo-tee) and I’ve come up blank. It’s like a pudding, but there’s usually no cornstarch, so it’s a little lighter, a little less bouncy. It’s kind of like a fat crepe that you eat with a spoon, if you can imagine doing such a thing. Or like a custardy-tart without a crust, or a flan without a crust. Or maybe a cake, if the cake were a wobbler. However you describe it or even however you spell it — the silent “s” at the end is often left off in English — it’s a classic in France and one that comes to mind as soon as there’s an abundance of cherries.

I’ve seen clafoutis or its cousins — far, flognarde, flan — all around France, but the region most closely tied to the dessert is the Limousin, where the clafoutis is made with cherries, traditionally whole cherries and very often sour ones. The cherry pits are thought to make the clafoutis more flavorful. Me? I’m a fan of flavor, of course, but I like to leave the pits in because I’m lazy: Pitting cherries is tedious at best and messy no matter what. (Also, refer back to the missing pitter.) The ingredients for clafoutis are basic: milk, eggs, flour, sugar and fruit, with a splash of flavoring. It’s the kind of dessert you can make on a whim when you don’t have a leisurely afternoon in the kitchen on your calendar.

Which is just how I came to make mine. Inspired by a picture in the cookbook, Les Douceurs de l’Enfance by Philippe Gobet, who was the head pastry chef at Lenôtre when the book was published in 2003, I not only left the pits in, but I kept the stems on too! (I’m having fun spending a little time with my older cookbooks — last week, I made the lovely no-bake chocolate cake from I ❤️ Cake, a 2009 book by Trish Deseine.) Pits and stems set this particular clafoutis firmly in the realm of desserts for family and good friends and anyone not shy about popping out pits in public. Scroll down for the recipe.

I’ve heard from so many of you about the extreme weather you’ve been dealing with. It seems as though when one place cools down another heats up. This is shaping up to be a rocky summer — and it’s only just begun. Please take care of yourselves and check in on others. I’m here thinking about all of you.

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

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CHERRY CLAFOUTIS