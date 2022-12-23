Hello! Hello!

And somehow, it’s the end of the year. Already. Again. A time to look back, but also a time to dream. A time to remember and a time to plan for new memories. I know that none of us can look back on this year and see only delight — life is never like that — but I hope that when you put 2022 on the balance, the scale tips to happiness.

The balance is joyful for me because I have a wonderful family, work I love to do and you. Each of you who joins me here, who leaves a note, who tells me stories, who talks to me about what you’re cooking and baking and who shares what you know with all of us who love to be in the kitchen, tips the scale and it means so much to me.

Thank you for making our community so special.

I hope that you and those you love will find happiness in the holidays and joy in the new year. Of course, I wish you sweetness. So very much of it.