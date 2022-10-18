Bonjour! and BOO!

Paris has taken to Halloween with a vengeance. There are fantômes everywhere. Goblins and witches as well. There must be candy corn somewhere, but I haven’t seen it. And I won’t be looking for it — I’m an M&M's girl myself. And this year I’m a cupcaker, too. Gideon Glick and my friend, Adam “The Amateur Gourmet” Roberts, made it impossible for me to pass up their Phantom of the Opera Cakes. It’s one of dozens of perfectly punned recipes from their new book: Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway.

THE FUNNIEST COOKBOOK EVER

Many of you may already know Adam. Adam started The Amateur Gourmet in the early days of blogging and made his reputation by learning to cook — and then teaching us how to cook — great recipes from great chefs, eventually writing a book about his kitchen time with people like Ruth Reichl and Amanda Hesser. These days, Adam lives in LA, writes for TV, has a really good podcast (yes, it’s called The Amateur Gourmet) and writes a really good newsletter (yep, s…