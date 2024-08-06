Hello! Hello!

Whether you’ve been with me for years or you’re new here, I’m guessing that you won’t be surprised to discover that I love cookbooks! I get excited when I get a new one and ecstatic when I find a cookbook that presents a dilemma — stay put and read it through or run into the kitchen and make something. Renato Poliafito’s lastest book, written with Casey Elsass and beautifully photographed by Kevin Miyazaki, Dolci!:American Baking with an Italian Accent poses that delightful dilemma. Of course, I did both and I’m betting that you will too.

Renato, the owner of the Ciao, Gloria bakery and café in Brooklyn (DavidLebovitz called it his favorite), was born in America and has deep family roots in Italy. As he takes us to those places that shaped him and his passion for pastry, he shares recipes traditional, reimagined and new, from cocktails and street food to torta and tall layer cakes. I love his personal takes on classics, like the Honey-Ricotta Black and Whites or the Spumoni Loaf and the Cannoli Cake. And I love the landmarks we visit along the way. But what caught my eye was the Biancomangiare — I didn’t expect to see it and was so happy to find it.

Photos: Kevin Miyazaki for Dolci!

Biancomangiare, Blanc-Manger, Manjar Blanco —they’re all good

Renato says that the biancomangiare (which translates to white food or eat white or something else equally unappealing) is the unofficial dessert of the EU. I don’t doubt this even if I’m not sure that most people know what it is or where it might have come from. Is the dessert familiar to you? I’m curious.

I first had a blanc-manger at the Pâtisserie Rollet-Pradier in Paris years ago and I was tickled by it. There, it was made in a cake mold and dotted with cubes of fruit. It was sleek and summer-beautiful and, as I later learned, dramatically different from the recipe from which it evolved — centuries ago! The original blanc-manger is believed to be one of the oldest desserts in the canon, dating from the Middle Ages, when it was made with honey and almonds and sometimes even with ground chicken or veal. The blanc-manger that I had at Rollet-Pradier was a mixture of ground almonds (which were traditional for a very long time), milk and whipped cream steadied with gelatin. When I made my version of it for Baking: From My Home to Yours, I understood why, as I was told, blanc-manger is so popular among new cooks — it’s foolproof!

Raspberry Blanc-Manger in Baking // Photo: Alan Richardson

Dolci ’s Biancomangiare — Hold the Gelatin

Renato’s lovely biancomangiare is made like a cornstarch pudding — no gelatin involved. It is rich, creamy and luxurious and just as foolproof as its jellied cousins. And it’s beautiful. It’s the perfect no-bake summer dessert and will be just as welcome come the cool days. As you’ll see in the recipe, you can change the shape of the dessert, go small or bigger, individual or group-size. There’s plenty of play-around room. So play and let us all know what you do.

Don't forget, we're opening up a Substack chat on Monday, August 12 so we can share pictures from our tea parties, apéro dinotaires, and Apéro'lympics (closing ceremony is August 11)! All readers welcome!

BIANCOMANGIARE

Photo: Kevin Miyazaki

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

Renato Poliafito suggests that because the dessert is flavored with only a dash of cinnamon and a drizzle of honey, it’s worth investing in quality dairy.

Also, while the beautiful pictures show the biancomangiare made in sweet little molds — Renato says he finds them really charming (me, too) — you can use any decorative mold, mini cake pan or small ramekin — or even a large Jell-O mold. Just give it additional time to set.

Serves 6 to 8 (depending on the size of the molds)

INGREDIENTS

6 tablespoons (65 grams) cornstarch

3/4 cup (150 grams) granulated sugar

2 cups (480 grams) whole milk

2 cups (480 grams) heavy cream

1 cinnamon stick

Wildflower honey, for serving

Photo: Mary Dodd

DIRECTIONS

Coat 6 to 8 decorative 120-gram (4- to 5-ounce) molds, mini cake pans, or small ramekins with cooking spray.

In a large saucepan, whisk the cornstarch and sugar. Slowly add milk and whisk to dissolve the cornstarch so there are no lumps. Whisk in the heavy cream and add the cinnamon stick. Set the saucepan over low heat. Whisk constantly, until the mixture just begins to thicken to the point where the whisk leaves streaks behind and the mixture just begins to bubble, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the cinnamon stick and immediately remove from the heat.

Photos: Mary Dodd

Pour the mixture into the prepared molds and let cool for 10 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, until fully firm, or for up to 24 hours.

Photos: Mary Dodd

To serve, flip the molds to release the biancomangiare. Lightly drizzle each one with honey before serving. (Or do as Mary did in the pictures — top some with crushed cookies and others with seeds and nuts.)

Photos: Mary Dodd

STORING: The biancomangiare can be stored tightly covered in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

