Hello! Hello!

I’m curious – do you ever bake or cook with buckwheat?

Some of you who are gluten-free probably do. I know it doesn't sound right, but even though buckwheat's got "wheat" in its name, it's not a member of that family. The little fooler's related to rhubarb, of all things.

Buckwheat, with its lovely beige-gray color, has a flavor that's often described as nutty - a good description. But it’s got a distinctive kind of nuttiness, one not easily conjured in words, but memorable – taste buckwheat and you’ll be able to recognize it ever after. It’s not that the flavor is strong – if anything, it’s subtle – but it has its own personality. It’s both a little sweet and a little savory, which is why it’s so versatile. And why I keep two types of buckwheat in the house.

I've always got a box of kasha in the pantry (I buy Wolff's Kasha in the "Jewish Foods" section of the supermarket). It's roasted buckwheat groats, a staple in Eastern Europe and something I had a lot as a kid. The kash…