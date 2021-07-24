Bonjour! Bonjour!

When we first moved to Paris over 20 years ago, we were invited to dinner at friends’ homes and then at friends of friends’ homes, and soon it was time for me to invite everyone to come to our place. I thought dinner went really well until the next day, when a very close friend of mine called to tell me what I should avoid doing the next time I have a French dinner party. He was so very kind, explaining that I couldn’t possibly have known the traditions and assuring me that there was no reason to be embarrassed, but I understood that I was meant to do better in the future.

Among the list of things I needed to remember was: A woman is not supposed to pour wine. Because he was so sweet, I decided not to mention women winemakers - I'm sure the Veuve Clicquot poured the champagne she made; women sommeliers, whose job is to pour wine; or all of us women who like to have meals – and wine! – with our women friends.