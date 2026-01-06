Hello! Hello!

Welcome to the new year. Today is Epiphany and if I were in France, I’d be having my first galette des rois. I could, of course, make my own (here’s a recipe), but I’ve opted to wait until the weekend when I’ll be in Paris and can share one with friends. In the meantime, I’ve been sorting through things, not so much to make neat (although neatness is much needed) as to make room. So far, the only task I’ve seen to almost completion was the great pencil and pen purge. Here’s what I started out with and here’s what’s now on my desk.

Not in view are the two mugs that still have Sharpies and markers and even more calligraphy pens (I use felt-tip calligraphy pens from Marvy Uchida for signing my books, so I stocked up this fall for Anytime Cakes). It took me an hour and I agonized over each pencil that I set aside, but really, that was silly. No matter what pencils I have, the only ones I use are my Blackwings. Once I reminded myself of that, the work went faster. Although I did save a packet of pencils from my friend Jane Bertch. They say: She works hard for the money.

I managed to free up some space on a bookshelf and then I slithered down a delightful rabbit hole: I skimmed a few of my old recipe notebooks. I found a cheesecake recipe from Mrs. Bellesheim, who was my teacher’s aide when I taught third grade in 1970. And a beef stir-fry from Mrs. Yoon — I think she was a librarian. And a coffee dessert from a friend’s mother. There was a recipe for Harira, a soup often served at the end of fasting for Ramadan. Had I remembered this recipe, I’d have used as a base for the one that’s in Everyday Dorie, but of course, I’d forgotten it. [Bookshop.org / B&N / Amazon]

And while I’d forgotten that I had a recipe for Hungarian Pastry Squares from my friend Olivia, I hadn’t forgotten how good they are and what pleasure there is in a pastry that’s nothing more than a rich, buttery pressed-in shortbread base, a slim layer of raspberry jam, another, even slimmer, layer of beaten egg whites and a smattering of nuts. Tell me if it reminds you of a simplified Linzer tart (with apologies for crossing national borders).

Where to find Dorie’s Anytime Cakes: Bookshop.org, B&N, Amazon, RJ Julia, Target, Books-a-Million, Walmart, Omnivore Books (Signed), Book Larder, Books are Magic, Bold Fork Books (Signed), Elm Street Books, Rizzoli Bookstore, HarperCollins

Recipes from friends

When I was in my 20s, lots of my friends and I were just starting out in the kitchen, trying to find our way, all happy to cook and bake for one another and trade recipes, most of them clipped from newspapers and magazines. It was decades before smartphones — decades before mobile phones of any kind. It was before digital cameras. We didn’t take pictures of our food, didn’t email recipes to one another — we couldn’t. We packed our food in catch-as-catch-can containers and carried it with us to each other’s houses with typed or hand-scribbled copies of the recipes. “Sharing” in those days meant being around the table. It was lovely, of course, and I’ve cocooned these moments in nostalgia, but I love all the ways I now can be in touch with people I care about. I love seeing what other people are doing. Love the easy way we can share. Love how we collect recipes today, how we hand them around to cooks and bakers we think will like them.

That said, I wouldn’t mind taking a quick spin in the wayback machine and grabbing a picture of the squares Olivia made or the ones I made from her recipe. Did we beat the egg whites until they held peaks? (It’s what I did this week.) Or did we just break them up enough to be able to brush them over the jam? The bars’ deliciousness doesn’t depend on this — how you beat the whites isn’t vitally important — but you know what we bakers can be like. I’m not going to slip in the word “obsessive,” but for sure “curious” fits.

Even before pulling the pastry out of the oven, I was happy: It’s nice to make something with a spatula (even if I did resort to a hand mixer when the whites were half-ready). It’s nice to blend butter and sugar together slowly — something about the motion opens up a slip of think-space. And it was fun having Michael come into the kitchen, see the pastry and, with happiness in his voice, say: I remember those! He also remembered how much he loved them and cut only half the batch for friends, reserving (keeping/saving/hoarding) the rest.

It’s true that Michael and I savored our pastry with the added pleasure of memory, but that’s a lagniappe. Enjoy them at first bite and build memories on them next time.

Here’s hoping that the year will be as satisfying as these sweet little pastries.

xoxoDorie is a reader-supported newsletter with a ~300-post-rich archive. Upgrade or invite more friends to explore, learn, and taste from it in this new year!

Share xoxoDorie Newsletter

📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes and Baking with Dorie.

ℹ️ Click here for helpful links while using Substack.

👋 Say hello and share what you’re making on Facebook and Instagram.

HUNGARIAN PASTRY SQUARES from OLIVIA