Tart Art: One Month of Sweet and Savory Recipes
A look back at our second delicious baking project, tarts!
Most of our tart bakes are in the lookbook here.
Hello! Hello!
There were cherries and gooseberries, marionberries and tayberries – who even knew that tayberries existed? – blueberries and strawberries by the bushel. There were a few apples and pears. Chocolate and vanilla, caramel and peanut butter. Almonds – lots of them – hazelnuts and pistachio and a sprinkling of pine nuts too. There was not one, but two! Riviera Lemon Tarts. There were zucchinis and eggplants, leeks and mushrooms, red onions and even smoked salmon. There was a garden’s worth of herbs and tomatoes of every size, shape and color. It was tart month!
There were more than 100 tarts and tartlets and a couple of pie-ish bakes too. Every day, I’d jump into our Clubhouse and be dazzled by what everyone had baked. And so touched by the successes, especially the saves – the bakes that looked hopeless but ended up great (hello, Beth L.) And the terrific co…
