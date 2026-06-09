Hello! Hello!

I hope you’ve all been chugging along merrily. Chez here, I feel like I’m moving backward and forward — it could be a dance and, if it were, it would be the standstill shuffle. Of course, part of it is the move out of NYC — officially it was yesterday (more when I’m literally not buried by it) — and part of it is that life goes on (thank goodness!) and there’s stuff to plan. Did I mention that it’s almost time for us to fly back to Paris? And that the kids will be there for a week? I’m hoping that we’ll have good weather. Paris melted under a heat dome last month — it sounds sci-fi, but it’s miserable and truly dangerous — at the same time that we had cool weather and wild winds. I had been delighted that my poppy plants flowered this year — flourished, really — and then so worried that they’d be done in by the crazy wind and heavy rain.

Indeed, they emerged bedraggled, but not demolished. And last week, the peonies started to bloom and so did the yellow rose.

Joy in this corner of the world. Panna cotta, too — scroll down for the recipe.

Synchronous cherries

My friend, Jennifer McLagan, and I write (that would be email) to one another often, more often since we both read The Correspondent [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon]. In The Correspondent (which is an epistolary novel), our hero, Sybil, and her best friend, Rosalie, tell each other what they’re reading. Jennifer (she of the extraordinary pavlova) and I write back and forth about what we’re cooking and eating. And since it’s been beastly hot in Paris and since the market stalls have bounds of summer fruit, Jennifer has been making a recipe that’s a favorite of hers, Pastis-Poached Cherries. She’d given me the recipe a year ago (it’s here) and while I was searching for it, I came across another cherry recipe, this one flavored less divisively (no licorice or anise involved), and decided to make it immediately, since (almost) all of the ingredients were at hand. The recipe is Olive Oil Panna Cotta with Braised Cherries and it’s from an exceptional new book, More Than Sweet: Desserts with Flavor by Marie Frank [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon].

Photo: Line Klein for More Than Sweet

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More Than Sweet is more than sweet enough

More Than Sweet is a quiet book that nestles its way into your imagination, prickling your senses and teasing you with new ideas, new flavor combinations, new ways to bring excitement to the everyday. I’ve never met the Danish author, Marie Frank, nor did I know much about her, so I was glad that she was a guest on Jessie Sheehan’s podcast, “She’s My Cherry Pie” (give it a listen). But really, maybe all you need is to read her book’s dedication —

“For my kids, who made me pinky promise I would never put “weird sprinkles” (caviar) on ice cream again.”

— and page through her recipes. “Enticing” is the word that comes to mind.

Among the recipes I fell for immediately were Hojicka Snickerdoodles (they’re on my can’t-wait list); Peach Crostata with Hot Honey and amchur or lime (the recipe comes with four fruit variations, each with its own spice combo; I love the idea of strawberry with five-spice powder and apricot with rosewater); and the Roasted Zucchini Bread, with orange, thyme, marjoram, chocolate and cinnamon — it will be a boon when summer squash season is here in full. Frank is a sophisticated mix-and-matcher. For proof, take a look at her Flavor Chart, a beautiful worksheet outlining what Herbs & Flowers, Spice, Spirits or Other (ingredients) make a good pair with specific fruits. (Ever since I did my brownies spreadsheet, I have a newfound affection for this kind of organization.) Frank’s flavor sense is masterful. The panna cotta was proof.

Peach Crostata // Hojicka Snickerdoodles // Roasted Zucchini Bread // Photos by Line Klein

Summer panna cotta

Yes, it was the cherries that drew me in, but they weren’t what kept me spooning — that honor went to the velvety panna cotta, translated as “cooked cream” from the Italian, but understood to be so much more by those of us who love the dessert. With all the extraordinary flavors that Frank plays with, you might have thought that she’d be extravagant with the panna cotta, since its base is so simple — milk, cream and sugar held together with gelatin — and so accepting of additions. Instead, she went for elegance: Extra-virgin olive oil is both the surprise and the ground. It’s lovely!

And perfect with her braised cherries. Because I didn’t have a makrut lime leaf — a brilliant addition to the braise — I was going to skip the recipe, but it was just too inviting and so I went ahead leafless. (Forgive me, Marie. Please.) I can imagine the complexity the leaf would have added — and I’ll make the recipe again when I have one — but even without that layer of flavor, the fruit was excellent and so good with the rich panna cotta. If you have a makrut leaf and make the recipe before I do, please chime in.

This must be the place

I don’t really know where to put the things that I like that pop into my brain and that I want to tell you about. Sometimes I put them in my Instagram stories. Most of the time, I tuck them into these posts. But then there are things that I love that I ping my friends about, but don’t want to randomly jump into your day with — you’d find me annoying. Here are a few of all those kinds of things:

That’s it for now. I’m diving back into BoxLand. Be in touch. I love hearing from you.

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

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OLIVE OIL PANNA COTTA WITH BRAISED CHERRIES

Adapted with permission from More Than Sweet: Desserts with Flavor by Marie Frank, published by ‎Hardie Grant Publishing, April 2026.

Get your copy from Bookshop // B&N // Amazon

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The servings: I used 1/2 cup (120 ml) of custard for each portion and got 8 servings. The portions are easily adjusted.

The olive oil: Keep in mind that the olive oil is the main flavor here, so choose one you like on its own. I think going for one with a big flavor is a good idea, since the panna cotta is served cold and chilling is a flavor-dampener.

The unmold: While some of mine didn’t unmold perfectly — I’ve never gotten a 100% on this maneuver (it’s me, not the recipe) — they all looked nice and the cherries can be a cover-up, if you need it. But there’s another way to serve panna cotta, one that’s less tricky: Serve the custard in its cup. Not as dramatic — or as jiggly — but very pretty and very easy.

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

2 cups (480 ml) heavy cream

1 cup (240 ml) whole milk

1/2 cup (100 grams) sugar

2 1/4 teaspoons (1 packet) powdered gelatin soaked in

1/4 cup cold water (or 2 1/2 sheets platinum gelatin, hydrated in cold water)

1/2 cup (120 ml) fruity extra-virgin olive oil (see above)

Salt

1 recipe Braised Cherries, for serving (see below)

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine the cream, milk, and sugar in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and heat until steaming, with bubbles beginning to appear. [Ed: I rinsed the saucepan in cold water and shook out the excess — it helped keep the cream and milk from sticking.]

2. Remove the pan from the heat. Add the hydrated gelatin to the hot milk mixture (if using gelatin leaves, squeeze out the excess water first) and whisk to combine.

Add the olive oil to the warm panna cotta mixture and emulsify with an immersion blender. Season with a generous pinch of salt.

3. Rinse six ramekins or small glasses in ice cold water (see above). Shake them to get rid of the water, but do not towel-dry them. (The water will create a barrier, making the panna cottas easier to remove.)

4. Pour the panna cotta mixture into the ramekins and refrigerate for 4 hours for a very soft set; for a firm set, refrigerate for at least 12 hours.

5. When ready to serve, run a knife around the edges of the ramekins, dip them in hot water for 5 seconds to release the panna cottas, then invert onto dessert plates. If they are stuck, give them a little shake until you feel a “whop” as they unmold.

BRAISED CHERRIES WITH MAKRUT & WHITE PEPPER

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The butter: While the cherries are meant to cook in butter, I used olive oil.

The makrut lime leaf: As I wrote above, I didn’t have the leaf and I really wanted to make the recipe, so I skipped it, knowing I was skipping a flavor that would add extra complexity to the dish. Next time. For now, I went leafless and had a lovely complement to the panna cotta.

For the cherry “syrup”: When the cherries were cooked through, I removed them from the pan and boiled the syrup down for a minute or so, just to thicken it a bit.

INGREDIENTS:

1 teaspoon unsalted butter

1/2 pound (225 grams) cherries, pitted and halved

1/2 cup (120 ml) Sauvignon Blanc

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 vanilla bean, split and scraped, or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 makrut lime leaf (see above)

1 pinch ground white pepper

Salt

DIRECTIONS

1. Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. [Ed: I used olive oil.]

2. When the butter has melted and is sizzling, place the cherries, white wine, sugar, vanilla, lime leaf, and white pepper in the saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar has dissolved.

3. Cover the pan with a lid, lower the heat to medium-low, and cook for 10–15 minutes, until the cherries are softened but not mushy. Season to taste with a small pinch of salt. [Ed: I removed the cherries and boiled the syrup for a minute to thicken it slightly — see above.]