xoxoDorie Newsletter

xoxoDorie Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
susan goldberg's avatar
susan goldberg
1d

Thank you for taking the time to write this wonderful post. Appreciate the book recommendations and I MUST make the panna cotta recipe—primarily because my son, Max, loves cherries! Have a glorious time in Paris. We’re bound for Edinburgh in mid-August. Our daughter, Emma, is performing in a musical at the Fringe Festival. Can you tell I’m excited?❤️❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dorie Greenspan
Christine Mason's avatar
Christine Mason
18h

Love the dramatic classical music in the background of the shaking of the panna cotta, ;-)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dorie Greenspan
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sweet Times, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture