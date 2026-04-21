xoxoDorie Newsletter

xoxoDorie Newsletter

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Ruth Rice's avatar
Ruth Rice
12h

When mixing up a batter or dough I often mix in the spices, leaveners, and salt just before the flour--I think they blend in better. Then I add the flour and things like chips or nuts.

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Peter B's avatar
Peter B
12hEdited

Dorie, I saw a clip on Instagram where a professional baker blooms cinnamon in, I think, a little melted butter.

Like blooming cocoa in hot water or coffee, blooming the spice gives the cake or cookie more flavor than adding it to the other dry ingredients would. (I haven't tried it myself yet.)

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