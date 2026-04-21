Hello! Hello!

With all kinds of appointments — oh, I forgot, I’ve got to get one for a haircut — Michael and I are spending time in NYC and I’m loving it. I had a to-do list of museum and gallery shows and bakeries and more bakeries that I wanted to visit, then quickly realized that (as usual) I didn’t have nearly as much free time as I thought I’d have. But it’s been good. The highlight of our stay (so far) was a visit to the Acquavella Galleries to see their exhibition, Matisse: The Pursuit of Harmony, an extraordinary collection of paintings and sculptures that most ordinary mortals wouldn’t get to see because they’re in private collections. It was truly a thrill. The exhibit runs through May 22, admission is free — so is the skip in your step that will stay with you long after you leave the gallery.

Michael had cataract surgery (he’s good and amazed by his new view of the world) and we went for lunch at Lexington Candy Shop, where we had to wait behind their version of a “velvet rope” to get a booth — when was the last time you got coffee and cream in a dishes like this?

A few days later we were at S&P Lunch, where Joshua’s milkshake was old-school picture-perfect.

On my mini bakery prowl, I found these two good pastries from Salswee. One is a honey-butter croissant — half a croissant glazed with honey butter and rebaked until crackly; and the other is their version of the flattened croissant (remember the one I made last week?), called the Flatiron, an homage to the building that gave that NYC neighborhood its name. The Flatiron was lightly rolled (unlike the one from Tous les Jours) and heavily coated with chocolate. Less crunch, different kind of delicious.

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Take a note

I never leave home without at least one little notebook, a pencil and a pen, even when I’m carrying a small purse. And I’ve got my phone. Around my neck. So I always know where it is. Still, when I think of something, I usually turn to Michael and say, “Help me remember to do…” — whatever it is. Of course, he says, “Write it down,” and of course, by then I’ve moved on and forgotten it or I didn’t move on and still forgot it. I’d say it’s age, but I’ve always been like this.

And so the other day, when I found myself thinking, “I wonder why…” I scribbled a note to myself. These “wonders” and opinions (I couldn’t resist piping in on some things) don’t follow a pattern, so I’ll just set them down and you can poke around and tell me what you like. I’d love to know. I always love to know.

The place to comment is at the end of the post, but before you get there, heads-up: I’ve tucked in a sweet spring recipe: Marble Cake from Dorie’s Anytime Cakes [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon // More].

Illustration by Nancy Pappas

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

The one-by-one mix

I remember feeling free, free, free when I swapped sifting dry ingredients together for just whisking them together. I still usually sift cocoa and confectioners’ sugar before adding them to a batter or dough, unless the amount is so small that I can bash any little lumps with the end of the whisk. Whisking rather than sifting was a mini revolution and now it’s standard. (I think that part of the reason we could toss the strainers was that flours and the way they are milled changed — if you know about this, please tell us.) Whether strained or just whisked, the reason to mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, (sometimes) salt and spices together was to make sure that the leaveners and spices were evenly distributed, so that you wouldn’t end up with a bit of baking soda on your tongue (sooo unpleasant). But recently, I’ve noticed that the process has been streamlined even further.

Have you seen recipes where you add the leaveners, spices and flour, one by one to the batter? No pre-whisk. One less step. Perhaps one less bowl. What do you think? Are you a convert? (Or maybe you’ve been doing this all along?)

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More tricks and tips from the Archive

The scrunch-and-press fit

Is it just that I didn’t notice this sooner, or is the brilliant technique of scrunching up parchment paper and pressing in the crumpled paper a time-honored way of lining a pan? If yes, I wish someone had told me about it sooner — I’m now doing it every chance I get. Scrunching won’t get you smooth sides and a perfect fit, but for most of the baking I do, the “casual” look is not just fine, but nice. I scrunched for the Sbrisolona from Domenica Marchetti’s new book, Italian Cookies [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon] and it was perfect.

Are you a scruncher?

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When to preheat

I think you’ve heard me talk about how an oven repairman once told me to extend the oven preheat step to about 15 minutes after the indicator light and/or beep says the oven has reached temp, and that I’ve been doing it ever since. The purpose is to make certain that the oven chamber is fully heated and that it will hold its heat for a longer time when you open and close the door. It’s especially important when you’ve got something with a short bake time, like cookies. As a baker, and as someone who writes recipes for others to use when baking, I often have to figure out when it would be best to start preheating the oven — you need enough time to get the oven up to the proper temperature, but you don’t want it working for longer than necessary (it’s wasteful and expensive). It’s pretty standard to start a recipe with the instruction to preheat the oven. But does it always make sense? What if you have to make a dough and then chill it? Or leave something to rest or rise? In cases like that, do you want to get the directions for that work and then call for preheating later? I’m noticing that more and more recipes start with the direction to preheat the oven regardless of what has to be done before you slide a pan in to bake. Thoughts? Preferences?

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More tricks and tips from the Archive

The convection conundrum

My last “wonder” is not a new visitor to my crowded brain. Should recipes give dual instructions: One for baking in a conventional (still) oven and another for using a convection (fan) oven? When I got started, the only ovens home bakers had were still — and often pretty unreliable. I never saw recipes for convection ovens. But times have changed and not only do many home ovens give the choice of conventional or convection, lots of us have countertop ovens that default to convection. I like baking with convection — my Paris oven can be either, but I often use convection when I’m not baking “for publication,” and my Breville countertop, which loves convection, is my best friend — but I haven’t been able to standardize convection baking enough to feel confident giving directions.

Depending on the oven and the size of the chamber, the difference in temperatures and timing between conventional and convection can vary. If you know of a standard swap, pipe up! Also, if you have a preference, let’s hear it.

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And there’s cake, of course

I packed for two seasons when I came into NYC and while Michael said it was silly, I’ve worn both the jacket and the lightweight overshirt. It’s been both hot and cold, this and that and unpredictable. And so, here’s a cake that’s all those things as well as pretty and satisfying and fun to make: Simplest, Plainest, Most Old-Fashioned—and Best-Tasting—Marble Cake, from Dorie’s Anytime Cakes. It’s chocolate and vanilla, black and white, beautiful, for sure, and as unpredictable as the weather — no matter how hard you try to be consistent, the squiggle pattern will be different with every cake. Lovable!

Have a good week. Think about “wonders” and chime in if you’ve got a thought or your own puzzlements. And bake a little something for someone.

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SIMPLEST, PLAINEST, MOST OLD-FASHIONED—AND BEST-TASTING—MARBLE CAKE

A tip of the hat to the internet for teaching me that the marble cake, a cake I grew up with, can be traced to nineteenth-century Germany, where the two-tone marble effect was achieved by swirling a dark molasses or spice batter with a lighter-colored batter and baking it in a kugelhopf pan, the curvy Bundt pan’s grandmother. I’m sure that the history is correct, but I prefer my take on the treat’s origins: I like to think we got this cake because a baker as wise as King Solomon invented it to make peace between chocolate and vanilla partisans. Whatever the case, the truth that holds is that the cake is good, good enough to have been passed along from generation to generation, to have skipped across many borders and to have sparked the imaginations of tinkering bakers everywhere. As much as I love to riff on recipes, I held back here and went (mostly) classic—I wanted the vanilla and chocolate flavors to be robust, both singly and together. With a marble cake, it’s important that the foundation batter, a vanilla one that will also serve as the base for the chocolate batter here, stands proud on its own, and this one does. Both flavors benefit from the cake’s richness and sour-cream tang and that there’s less sugar than there might normally be. I think the real surprise is the chocolate, because it’s a mix of dark chocolate and cocoa. I love Dutch-processed cocoa for this because its color is deeper and its flavor denser, more profound and more in contrast with the vanilla. The chocolate swirls are the marvels of the cake.

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

A word on marbling: Have fun! I like to use a cookie scoop to alternate and layer mounds of chocolate and vanilla batter. But you can be more random or more precise. The only caveat is that when you dip your knife into the batter to swirl it, don’t multiswirl— one or two passes will do the trick. Too much swirling, and the flavors and colors will be overblended and you’ll have defeated the work you did to make a cake with two distinctive flavors and an equally distinctive look.

Makes about 14 servings

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup (60 ml) water

1/3 cup (28 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Dutch-processed (see headnote)

1 1/2 cups (300 grams) sugar

2 ounces (56 grams) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

2 cups (278 grams) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

16 tablespoons (8 ounces; 226 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature

4 large eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup (120 grams) full-fat sour cream, at room temperature

DIRECTIONS

Center a rack in the oven and preheat it to 325 degrees F. Coat the inside of a 10-cup Bundt pan with baker’s spray or butter it, dust it with fl our and tap out the excess.

Bring the water to a boil in a small saucepan. Turn off the heat but keep the pan on the hot burner. Whisk the cocoa powder into the water, followed by 1/4 cup of the sugar. When the mixture is smooth, drop in the chocolate and stir until it melts. You can either move the pan to a trivet or a cool burner or scrape the mixture into a medium bowl and set aside.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.

Working in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat the butter and the remaining 1 1/4 cups sugar together on medium speed for about 3 minutes, scraping the bowl and beater(s) often. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each one goes in and scraping regularly. The mixture may seem on the verge of curdling—­don’t be discouraged. Beat in the vanilla and then the sour cream. By now the mixture might be in full curdle, which is ugly but not fatal. Working on low speed, add half the dry ingredients, and when they’re almost incorporated, add the rest, mixing to blend and scraping as needed. The batter will have regained its smoothness.

Scrape about one-­third of the batter into the pan or bowl of chocolate and use a spatula to thoroughly blend the two mixtures together.

It’s marbling moment! And the moment to decide if you’d like to simply make a layer of white batter topped by a layer of chocolate batter or use a cookie scoop or a soupspoon to transfer the batters to the pan before you marble them.

If you’re going to scoop—­it’s what I do—­I think it’s nice if you alternate mounds of chocolate and white batters. Depending on the shape and depth of your pan, you’ll have enough batter for two or three layers of scoops. However you got the two batters into the pan, grab a table knife or a skewer, dip it almost to the bottom of the pan and draw it through the batter, making a full circle. You can swirl the batters again, if you’d like, but two times around is really the max—­the sparer the swirling, the more striking the marble pattern will be.

Bake for 55 to 60 minutes, or until the cake has risen, is golden and pulls away from the sides of the pan when gently tugged; a tester inserted into the center of the cake will come out clean. Transfer the pan to a rack and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes, then unmold it onto the rack and allow the cake to cool to room temperature.

STORING: Wrapped well, the cake will keep for about 4 days at room temperature. It will get a little dry, but it will still be delightful. You can freeze the cake for a month; thaw in the wrapper.