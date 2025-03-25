Hello! Hello!

It’s almost a month that I’m back from Paris and just a couple of weeks before I return there, and this whole time I’ve been urging/scolding myself to get organized. And myself has ignored myself. Michael and I unpacked the suitcases as soon as we got to CT, but there’s still stuff on a table, stuff I brought back, stuff that I’ll give to friends, stuff that if I don’t give to friends will soon transform from potential gifts to definite clutter. And my desk, a perpetual source of disgruntlement, needs a good sorting. And all those to-do lists. They need doing. Last week was the official start of spring, the only season associated with cleaning — I think I should check on why/when spring cleaning began (a worthy reason to procrastinate). So, with the idea of de-cluttering in the air, I’ve decided to start here. I’ve got a bunch of things I’ve been meaning to tell you about and I’ve bundled a clutch of them here. No surprise — writing to you is more fun than anything on my list.

“Bread & War” and sushi, too

I hope that you’re subscribed to Felicity Spector’s Substack, Flour Power — it’s a standout. Felicity, whom I met in Paris a few years ago, is a British television producer and journalist, a terrific home baker, a lively Instagrammer and an excellent writer with a long-time interest and deep knowledge of Ukraine. Soon after the war began, Felicity started working with the newly formed Bake for Ukraine, helping them build mobile bakeries, supporting bakers in ravaged communities, getting bread to the front lines and to the people who would not have bread — truly the backbone of everyone’s diet — without these bakers. In fact, every dollar that Felicity receives in paid subscriptions to Flour Power goes to the bakers. Traveling to Ukraine and traveling with the bakers, Felicity has come to know the people and their stories — she’s lived many of the stories alongside them — and she’s written Bread and War, which will be out in July (it’s available now for pre-order at Bookshop / B&N / Amazon).

. They both know the food scene in Ukraine and it was fascinating to hear them talk about every aspect of it, from the farmers who are trying desperately to continue to grow their crops — the story of the farmer who is removing landmines from his fields is both terrifying and heartbreaking; to the restaurateurs, who are working under conditions they never could have imagined; the delivery people who risk their lives bringing vital supplies to schools and hospitals and war zones; the bakers, of course; and the sushi chefs! I was so surprised to hear Tim talk about the popularity of sushi in Ukraine — the Philadelphia roll’s the all-around bestseller. Listen to him describe it and the queues that form to get it. Having heard about it last week, I was tickled to find a story about frontline sushi in

The New York Times

Live, live, live – or at least it was live a little while ago

While we’re on the subject of Grubstack, I want to remind you that you can drop into the conversation I had with the sublimely talented

, she who writes

. And you can also go back and watch the delightful conversation between

and

. I loved that they talked about kitchen tools and laughed when David described the perils of the garlic press, a tool he appreciates, even if he’s frustrated by the nubbin of garlic that inevitably remains in the press. (Know the problem? Or maybe you’re in the never-use-a-garlic-press camp??)

Three new cookbooks that celebrate family

Spring is shaping up to be a splendid season for new cookbooks! And it’s exciting that three of the earliest entries are books with recipes deeply tied to family and heritage. They couldn’t be more different, but neither could they be more closely connected in their love of the foods the authors grew up on and the people who cooked it.

From Lucinda Scala Quinn, there’s Mother Sauce: Italian American Family Recipes and the Story of the Women Who Created Them (Bookshop/B&N/Amazon). It’s a culinary journey though the foods that Italian women brought with them to America, the foods they cooked with what they had in their new homeland and the ways they created to hold on to tradition while making a new life for themselves and others. I admire and love Lucinda. She’s a generous storyteller and a cook who knows this food in her bones. Reading Mother Sauce, I was convinced that this was the book Lucinda was meant to write — I think you’ll love it the way I do.

Sweet Farm by Molly Yeh (Bookshop/B&N/Amazon) is as gay and joyful as the promise of spring. Like so many of my favorite cookbooks, this one is both a book of bright, new recipes — I’ll be sharing a cake from the book with you soon — and stories from Molly’s life on her sugar beet farm. It’s warm, welcoming and enticing — while I’ve got my eyes on the Chocolate Tahini Fudge Cake with Tahini Whip and Halva (halva, a candy from my childhood, will always draw me in), I can almost hear the Salted Chocolate Chunk Whole Wheat Snack Cake beckoning me into the kitchen.

To complete the trio is one of the most stylish books of the season from a man who sets the style every season, Peter Som, fashion designer, cook and a man who knows what a good life is and how to share it (I love his newsletter). Now, with Family Style: Elegant Everyday Recipes Inspired by Home and Heritage (Bookshop / B&N / Amazon), we’ve got all of Peter’s talents gathered in one place. I’m crazy about Peter’s food — it’s vibrant and modern — rooted in his Chinese heritage and his California childhood and touched by his experiences around the world. And nope, I won’t wait until the weather warms to make Summer Roll Fish Tacos with Spicy Peanut Sauce.

Dianne Jacob x me

, writing coach and the author of

, interviewed me for

. My favorite line from our chat is not in her newsletter, but since I thought it was cute, I’ll mention it here. Dianne said something like, “How are you old? No one knows!” And I laughed because I’d never thought of that. I don’t hide my age and don’t lie about it, but I am surprised every time I say the number out loud. And I was surprised that my age is listed on Google. Not only is it listed, but it registered another year almost before I realized it was my birthday. I’m 77, according to Google … and my birth certificate. If you want to read the interview, Dianne has lifted the paywall on it until April 1.

Adorableness in the kitchen

Gemma, VV and I are “pajama cooks”— when our family is together in Connecticut, the girls get up early, shake me out of bed and tug me into the kitchen to make their favorite breakfast with them: Pancakes. By the time everyone else is up, we’ve got a stack waiting for them. So of course it was impossible to resist the invitation to pajama-cook from Cherry Bombe and Hanna Andersson, the company that makes the cutest PJs ever. You can find our 60 seconds of cuteness here. The girls packed their cherry-tomato pajamas when they went off for spring break and me? I almost went out to lunch in mine, they’re so chic … but then I remembered how old I am (see above) and thought maybe I should act my age.

One last thing

And speaking of Cherry Bombe, their Jubilee is in NYC on April 12 and it’s an event I never miss if I’m in town. I’m so happy that I’ll be able to go again this year, albeit with my suitcase packed — I leave for Paris that afternoon. I’m thrilled that I can make it because, not only is it the best place to meet the women who make the food world sparkle, this year the keynote speaker is Gloria Steinem. She has inspired women for generations and I can’t wait to hear what she has to say to the hundreds of women who’ll be at Jubilee. Also, knowing that Gloria Steinem will be there means I won’t be the oldest member of the Bombe Squad that day.

Ok, I think that’s all the news I’ve got for this week. Got some you want to share? Drop your news in the comments. In the meantime, think about pajama cooking — it’s sweet.

